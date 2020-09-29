GRENADA — On Sept. 25, 2020, at the age of 93, Nell Atkinson passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side.
Nell was born on Jan. 21, 1927, in Carrollton. She was predeceased by her parents, John Stanford Ray and Annie May Alston Ray of Carrollton, and her husband, Eugene Walton Atkinson of Memphis.
She is survived by her children, Eugene Walton (Jackie) Atkinson Jr. (Mary) of Plano, Texas, John Ray Atkinson and Betty Ann Atkinson Rea (Gean) of Jackson and Robert Wesley (Bobby) Atkinson (Kathlene) of Gulfport. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Hugh Critz Atkinson of Greenwood, Lauren Rea Jones (Wes) of Oxford, John Talbert Rea (Jessica) of Athens, Alabama, Christopher Lee Rea (Meredith) of Melbourne, Florida, and Lara Ashley Atkinson, Robert Wesley Atkinson Jr., and Landon Kyle Atkinson, all of Oxford; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Nell attended Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus and later graduated from Delta State University in Cleveland with a degree in elementary education.
She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church beginning in Carrollton and spanning her years in Greenwood and Memphis and then finally as a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson. She greatly enjoyed her Sunday School class led by Larry Nesbit, the JOY group, and her Bible study group. The friends she made at church were very dear to her.
Known by many as Mrs. Atkinson from her years as a school teacher, Nell taught in the public school systems in Greenwood and Memphis. She was a dedicated teacher who took great joy in helping children.
She was best known however as simply “Muh” to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her family deeply, and they in return had a deep and abiding love for her.
Out of respect for family and friends’ health and keeping with COVID restrictions, Mrs. Atkinson will be laid to rest at a private graveside service at Sparta Cemetery near Holcomb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the cemetery fund at Sparta Methodist Church, Box 157, Holcomb, MS 38940.
The family wishes to thank Baptist Hospice and Prada Sitters, especially Ruth DuPont for their loving care of our mother.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada (662-307-2694).
