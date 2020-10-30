WINONA — Graveside services for Helen Jean Gayden Jamerson of Winona will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Jamerson, 67, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
She was a retired factory employee.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Roberts & Sons Mortuary in Winona.
The Rev. Cynthia McNutt Person will officiate at the services.
An online guest register may be signed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
