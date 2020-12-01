WINONA — Graveside services for Michael Glenn Henson of Kilmichael will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at New Haven Cemetery in Choctaw County.
Mr. Henson, 60, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville.
He was a logger.
The Rev. Bobby Palmertree will officiate the service.
Oliver Funeral Home (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling the arrangements.
