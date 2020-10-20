RALEIGH, N.C. — Joyce Bowen Watson, 79, of Raleigh, North Carolina, formerly of Greenwood, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 16, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 28, 1941, in Indianola to James Russell and Inez Bailey. She graduated from John Rundle High School in Grenada.
Services were at 2 p.m. Monday at Wake Forest Baptist Church in Wake Forest, North Carolina. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Grenada Memorial Gardens.
Dr. Bill Slater officiated at the services Monday, and the Rev. J.E. Morgan will officiate at the graveside services Friday.
Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest and Mortimer National Funeral Home in Grenada are in charge of arrangements.
Visitation was from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the church.
In Greenwood, Joyce was an active member of First Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Junior Auxiliary and LeBonté Women’s Club and a lifetime member of Colonial Dames of the 17th Century. She served as various officers in these organizations. She enjoyed performing in the Greenwood Little Theatre, played bridge and served as one of the leaders of her daughter’s Girl Scout troops. After moving to Raleigh, Joyce was a member of Wake Forest Baptist Church, where she was a soloist in the choir. She never met a stranger and developed fast friendships.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Ray Watson; daughter Alisa Bowen Jernigan and her husband, Steve; grandson Jonathan Bowen Jernigan; sisters Barbara Bailey Brummett and Margaret Bailey Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James Russell Bailey Jr.
