Mary Elizabeth Ainsworth died on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her daughter’s house in Tucson, Arizona.
Libby, as she was referred to by family and friends, was born in Buffalo, New York, on March 15, 1947, to Wilburn and Allene Kent. She grew up in Greenwood, where she attended Greenwood High School and Mississippi Delta Community College. She and her husband, Cleveland Ainsworth Jr., moved to Southern Arizona in 1970. Libby worked with Carondelet Health Services as an Office Manager in Nogales, Arizona, and then later as a salesperson for the Crowe’s Nest in Tubac, Arizona. After the death of her husband, she moved to Tucson, where she helped care for her two younger grandsons. Libby loved to watch and cheer on her grandsons at their track meets and basketball games. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games on her iPad with relatives and friends across the country, shopping, going to the casino and eating out. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister, and she will be dearly missed by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleveland Ainsworth Jr.; her parents, Wilburn and Allene Kent; and three sisters, Gloria Hoffman, Debra Smith and Anita Dawson.
She is survived by two daughters, Kim Harris (Jody) of Greenwood, and Tara Schilb (Matt) of Tucson; four grandsons, Christopher Harris, Ryan Harris, Ayden Schilb and Kyan Schilb; one great-grandson, Weston Harris; one great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Harris; two sisters, Carolyn Wilson of Greenwood, and Beth Cook of Belle Chasse, Louisiana; and one brother-in-law, Steve Hoffman of Greenwood.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Libby’s nephew, Dr. John Dawson, will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Harris, Ryan Harris, Ayden Schilb, Kyan Schilb, Bobby Taylor Jr. and David Harris.
Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
