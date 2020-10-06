RULEVILLE — Memori-al services for Joyee Beth Boykin Dorrough of Ruleville were at 2 p.m. Saturday at Marlow Cemetery in Ruleville.
Mrs. Dorrough, 56, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her residence.
The Rev. Bobby Turner officiated the services.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home of Ruleville was in charge.
