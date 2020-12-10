Glenda D. Boyd-Neal was given the gift of life on Dec. 28, 1965, and God asked for it back on Dec. 7, 2020. It was His to give and His to receive, so the family, while heartbroken, accepts His will.
A social worker by profession, Glenda enjoyed other occupations throughout her 54 years of life in employment opportunities that brought her joy, most recently with the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District. She was a member of Traveler’s Rest Missionary Baptist Church.
Glenda leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Marcus, Reginald (Daphne) and Juston; one brother, Troy (Claudia); two sisters, Tosha and Tamala (Eric); four grandchildren, Makyla, Reginald, Shanayah and Jaden; and aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members who love her dearly.
The celebration of life, a graveside service, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Traveler’s Rest Cemetery.
There will be a limited visitation from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home.
The Rev. Sammy Townes will officiate at the services.
