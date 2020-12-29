Graveside services for Spc. Broderick Tremell Elam Jr. of Coila will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael.
Spc. Elam, 22, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Greenwood.
He was an active member of the Mississippi National Guard, a member of Zion Rock Christian Church and a graduate of J.Z. George High School.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Howard Ball; his father, Broderick Elam Sr.; his stepfather, Llewelyn Ball; his stepmother, LaToya Elam; sisters Autumn, Tatyanna and Rakia; brothers Jacob, DeAndre, Jordan, Joshua and Christopher; niece Rahmone; his grandparents, Elder Roosevelt and Ruby Howard; and his godgrandparents, Onzo and Connie Beverly.
Visitation was held from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at Century Funeral Home.
Elder Roosevelt Howard will officiate at the services.
Military and family will serve as pallbearers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.