Services for Robert Benford Jr. of Greenwood will be at noon Wednesday at Mc-Kinney Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Benford, 47, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
He was a correctional officer
He is survived by two sisters, Sharon Benford Harris and Patricia Benford Frye, both of Greenwood.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Willie Brown will officiate at the services.
Burial will be in LCMC Memorial Gardens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.