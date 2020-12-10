Services for Robert F. Fitzpatrick Sr. of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Fitzpatrick, 62, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his home.
He was retired. He had worked for the Mississippi Department of Corrections, was a former director of the Leflore County Juvenile Detention Center and had worked for Liberty Shield Security. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Big Buck Motorcycle Club.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma Lean Donley Fitzpatrick of Greenwood; two daughters, Phylicia Fitzpatrick Fleming of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and DeShara Jones of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two sons, Ryvell D. Fitzpatrick of Washington, D.C., and Robert F. Fitzpatrick Jr. of Ruleville; a sister, Kerri Hayes of North Carrollton; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Edgar Lewis will officiate at the services. Pallbearers will be Robert Hayes, Troy Brown Jr., Marvin Jones, Jasnald Sproles, Oliver Lacy and William Walker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ryvell D. Fitzpatrick, Robert F. Fitzpatrick Jr., Samuel J. Donley, Julius Fleming and members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Black Hawk.
