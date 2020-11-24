Graveside services for James Edward Clark, 87, of Carrollton, who passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. The Rev. Joseph Sansing will officiate the services.
A native of Carroll County and lifelong member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, he spent his life enjoying the land where he resided and farmed. In later years, his profession transitioned into being an owner of a successful heavy equipment operation. Mr. Clark served in the Korean War era, where he specialized in heavy equipment maintenance.
He had a great devotion to wildlife and especially his dogs. He had a gentle spirit that attracted the trust of others. All that knew him loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lamar Clark; his sons, James Lamar Clark and Scottie Willard Clark; and sisters Mary Jane Hammons and Margaret Ercile Wigley.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lillian Mayes Clark; children Sherry Nelson McQueen, Mychell Clark Ussery, Mark Garrard Clark, Dulcey Mansfield Womble, Jennifer Chris Mansfield and Ronnie Ray Goss; siblings Sarah Narciss Sellers, William Ted Clark, Lamar Carl Clark and Polly Clark Carver; grandchildren Mignon Hodges, Sara Jane Cole, Hunter Ussery, Betsy Belk, Shelby Gorman, Dillion Ussery, Ashley Clark, Samuel Clark, Asa Clark, Lindsay Hodges, Luke Womble, Madison Womble, McKenzie Dance, Payton Goss and Channing Goss; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Ussery, Dillion Ussery, Samuel Clark, Asa Clark, Luke Womble, Payton Goss, Channing Goss, Chris Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Boler, Rutt Ussery, Kelly McQueen, Cecil Womble and Ronnie Goss.
Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
