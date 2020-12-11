Wendell David “Cowboy” Taylor, 47, of Coila died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Carroll County. A private service will be held at a later date.
David was born March 29, 1973, in Bonifay, Florida, to Wendell Wilkie Taylor and Hilma Dean Burke Taylor. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a farmer. He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his wife, Shelly Beale Taylor of Coila; his mother, Hilma Dean Burke Taylor of Bonifay, Florida; a sister, Wendy Mayo, and her husband, Dennis, of Bonifay; a niece, Chelsea Taylor; and nephew, Seth Smith of Bonifay.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
