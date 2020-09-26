LEXINGTON — Nell Parker Baine Lyon, 84, of Starkville went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, following a brief illness.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Sara Baine; her husband, Lester Love Lyon; a brother, Harvey Baine III; and sisters Becky Rigby and Trisha Moore.
She is survived by her four children, Leslie Ertel (Mark) of Jacksonville, Florida, Parker Lyon (Nancy) of Naples, Florida, Sara Love Brown (Brett) of Columbus and Paul Lyon (Lane) of Greenwood; 12 grandchildren, Elliot (Brittany) and Evan Ertel, Lawson (Sarah) and Amanda Lyon, Lyon Brown (Shelby), Hunter Brown (Alayne), Lauren Mills (Peter) and Walker Brown and Gaston (fiancé Katy), Callie Lane, Smith and Julia Love Lyon; and one great-grandchild, Levi Lawson Lyon. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
She was born and raised and lived most of her life in Tchula. Many also knew her as “Bargo.” Nell Parker was a strong Christian woman and a lifelong devout Presbyterian church member. She had a servant’s heart and was a faithful friend to so many. Family was very important to her and she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Following the death of her beloved husband, Lester, she moved to Starkville in 1997. The next 23 years of her life were filled with special care and loving support for her grandchildren. She loved watching them play sports at every level. She also valued living close to many of them while they attended Mississippi State University. Her spirited nature, laugh and smile earned her lots of new friends young and old. She often hosted times filled with playing games. Her hospitality led college students who were friends of her grandchildren to consider her a second grandmother. Nell spent numerous years as an avid MSU Bulldog fan, most notably attending baseball games at Dudy Noble Field. Her display of love and support for family and friends will be a cherished memory for years to come.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation and graveside service on Monday beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Pinecrest Cemetery in Tchula.
Memorials may be made to Pinecrest Cemetery; Bruce Edwards, P.O. Box 417, Tchula, MS 39169; Tchula Presbyterian Church; or Grace Presbyterian Church, Starkville.
Southern Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.