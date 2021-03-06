Wilsye Anne Turner Dale Lott was born on Sept. 18, 1932, to Marmaduke and Doris Oakley Turner and grew up in North Carrollton. She passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
She graduated with honors from J.Z. George High School in 1950 and Mississippi State College for Women in 1955. She married Ellis Springfield Dale in 1952. They made their home in Columbus, where she taught elementary school for many years and was co-owner of Friends Two, a ladies’ specialty shop. They had three children, Denise, David, and Tom. They moved to Carroll County in 1988. She married Harry Holt Lott in 2007. She was a member of North Carrollton Methodist Church.
She was active in the MSSDAR and loved to garden, cook and play bridge.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Ellis Springfield Dale and Harry Holt Lott, and two sisters, Doris Oakley Turner Lott Box and Bertie Hicks Turner Day.
She is survived by her children, Denise Strueber (Tom) of Dallas, David Dale (Kathryn) of North Carrollton and Tom Dale (Kathy) of Midlothian, Virginia; a sister, Dudley Turner Metcalf of Knoxville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, one great- grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Evergreen Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 125, North Carrollton, MS 38947.
