June 3, 1958 - November 15, 2020
Graveside services for Richard Michael “Mike” Neal will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Coila Cemetery in Carroll County.
Mr. Neal, 62, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on June 3, 1958, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Sue Tunnell Stoddard. A welder by trade, he traveled coast to coast and north to south enjoying and experiencing life on his Harleys before finally settling in Greenwood in the 1990s. He was preceded in death by his mother; his sister, Beverly Ann Hughes; and his brother, William Edward “Bill” Neal.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Sanders Creswell Neal of Coila, and a son, Cane Neal of Louisville, Kentucky.
Pallbearers will be Mike Cook, John Vollbracht, Jamey Mims, Eddie Fancher, Bo Ricks, Cliff Sanders, Billy Hurst and Trent Turner.
The family would like to thank all who have shown their love and support during the past year and a special thank you to Jamey Mims for his unceasing fight and care for his brother.
Wilson and Knight Funeral home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
