WINONA — Graveside services for Raymond Bruce Story of Kosciusko, formerly of Coila, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Coila Cemetery.
Mr. Story, 71, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital.
He was a former emergency medical technician and was retired from Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served in Vietnam.
Military honors will be rendered at graveside by American Legion Post 29 of Greenwood.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
