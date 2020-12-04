Retired U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Percy Owens Norwood Jr., 74, of Carrollton died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona.
Private services will be held at North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael, with the Rev. William Dyson officiating.
Percy O. Norwood was born Feb. 14, 1946, in Memphis to Percy and Charlie Lott Norwood. He was called to his heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona. Waiting to help Percy cross over were his parents, Percy and Charlie Norwood; his mother-in-law, Bessie Burgess; a sister, Alfreda Flowers; and a special nephew, Anthony Davis.
Percy accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at Helm Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Carrollton. As he matured into manhood, Percy always stayed connected to his C.M.E. faith. Upon retiring and returning home, he re-joined his home church, Helm Chapel C.M.E. Church in Carrollton.
Percy married Bessie Marie Gipson on June 2, 1979. God blessed them to celebrate 41 years of marriage. Their union was blessed with four children. He was a doting grandfather of five and great-grandfather of three.
Percy’s education and training include graduating from Marshall High School in North Carrollton in 1964 as class valedictorian; a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Alcorn State University in 1968; a Master of Science degree in analytical chemistry from Tuskegee University in 1970 and a Master of Science degree in human resource management from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, in 1980.
Percy enlisted in the United States Coast Guard on Nov. 20, 1970. After almost 30 years of outstanding and dedicated service to our nation, he retired with the rank of captain on Oct. 1, 2000. At the time of his retirement, he held three key positions: commanding officer of Coast Guard Headquarters Support Command, commanding officer of Coast Guard Headquarters staff, and executive officer of Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Percy received numerous personal awards that include the Legion of Merit, two meritorious Service Medals, two Coast Guard Commendation Medals and the Coast Guard Achievement Medal. His non-military awards include the National Image Incorporated Award (1993), the National Naval Officers Association’s (NNOA) Dorie Miller Award (1993), the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO) Distinguished Alumni Award (1995) and the NAACP Roy Wilkins Renown Service Award (1995). Mr. Norwood was inducted into the Alcorn State University Hall of Honor in 2006 for his outstanding leadership and service and elected by his fellow Alumni as Alcornite of the Year in 2008 as Alcorn State University most distinguished alumnus.
Percy is past president of the Metropolitan Washington, D.C., area and the St. Louis Alcorn alumni chapters and the immediate past national president of the Alcorn State University Alumni Association. He is a past vice president for membership, Eastern Region vice president and national president of the National Naval Officers Association. He is a member of Rho Gamma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., where he chaired their Project Alpha Mentoring Program and served as chairman of the Greenwood Alphas Foundation. He also served as president of the Board of Directors for Leflore-Carroll-Montgomery Counties Memorial Garden Cemetery, recording steward of Helm Chapel C.M.E. Church and president of the Montgomery-Carroll-Grenada Alcorn Alumni Chapter. He had recently retired from an appointment by the Carroll County Board of Supervisors as the veteran service officer for Carroll County, where he helped veterans get the services and support they have earned and need. He also mentored young men from J.Z. George High School and tutored middle school and elementary school students.
Percy leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Bessie Marie Norwood; his children, Angelia Lavette Collins, Kelvin King Shaifer, Lindsey Marie Norwood Carson (Nathaniel) and Matthew Reginald Norwood; his grandchildren Devon, Shy, Nathaniel III, Alexis and Camerin; his great-grandchildren, Alex, Emberly and Zaniyah; his siblings Laura Norwood Davis, Willie Norwood, James Norwood (Rosie) and Ruther Flowers; his sister-in-law, Verna Norwood; his god-sister, Willie Mae Smith; his aunt, Emma Harrison; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Roberts & Sons Mortuary in Winona.
Members of the Rho Gamma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and Men in Black and Blue for Prostate Cancer will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family is respectfully requesting that you redirect any contributions to a memorial scholarship that will be a fitting tribute to his life and legacy. Your contributions will serve as a reminder of his passion to give deserving students the help needed as they pursue a higher education. All donations of any size will be cheerfully accepted and gratefully appreciated. Please send your donations to: Ret. Captain Percy Owens Norwood, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, Montgomery-Carroll-Grenada ASU Alumni Chapter, P.O. Box 653, Carrollton, MS 38917.
An online guest register may be signed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
