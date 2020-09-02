INDIANOLA — Pamela Cook Hodges, 58, of Itta Bena passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at South Sunflower County Hospital in Indianola.
Pam was born Jan. 4, 1962, in Freeport, Texas, to James Witty “Pete” Cook and Rayma Carter Cook. She was a very giving person and was always trying to lend help to the underdog. Pam was a very hard worker. She loved her family, especially her daughter and grandchildren. Pam was a member of Indianola Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her father, James “Pete” Cook; a brother, Jimmy Cook; and a sister, Paula Tharp.
Pam is survived by her husband, Thomas Hodges of Itta Bena; her mother, Rayma Cook of Indianola; a daughter, Courtney Hodges Thornburg (Drake) of Greenwood; two stepdaughters, Andrea Rivera (Chris) of Maryland and Amanda Blackmon (Phil) of Jackson; a brother, Tim Cook (Linda) of Winona; a sister, Lisa Hope (John) of Heber Springs, Arkansas; and six grandchildren, Ann Grace Thornburg, Ryland Rivera, Khloe Blackmon, John Rankin Ferguson, Ainsley Rivera and Ellie Ferguson.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Bear Creek Cemetery, 8551 County Road 548, Itta Bena, MS 38941, with the Rev. Gene Hill officiating. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.
The online guestbook may be signed by visiting www.burtonfuneralhome.net.
