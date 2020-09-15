James Howard McShan passed peacefully Sept. 12, 2020, at Country Meadow. Mr. McShan was a member of the Church of the Nativity in Greenwood and a communicant of St. Anna’s Episcopal Church in New Orleans and St. Francis of Assisi in Gulf Breeze, Florida.
Mr. McShan was born Aug. 5, 1937, in Boyle to Howard Cleveland and Maudine Wilson McShan, who preceded him in death. James McShan, also known as Maxie to his family and friends, attended school in Schlater and graduated from Greenwood High School in 1957. He attended college at Bowling Green University, Universidad de las Americas and Institute de San Miguel de Allende as well as Delta State University.
James Howard farmed in Schlater as a young man. He also worked in soybean processing with his father. He retired in 2000 after working for the U.S. government in Heidelberg, Germany. Maxie enjoyed many years of sailing in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean as well as years of traveling while living and working in Europe.
In addition to his parents, James Howard was preceded in death by a sister, Diana McShan Benz; a nephew, Richard Benz; and a daughter, Elizabeth Howard McShan. He is survived by his wife, Grace Parker McShan of Greenwood; his daughter, Deborah McShan Leib (Bill), of Perdido, Florida; his granddaughter, Maury McShan Sullivan (Bryan) of Lucedale; his great-granddaughters, Alexis and Anna; his brother, Donald McShan (Julia) of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and their children; his niece, Wendy Purifoy Selman (Ashley), and his nephew, Howard Benz (Sarah). His family wishes to thank Dr. Henry Flautt and his staff, Rebecca and Danny Edwards and their staff at Country Meadow, Halcyon Hospice and R.T. Jones and crew for their excellent care.
Due to COVID-19 and out of respect for the well-being of family and friends, there will be no service, visitation or receiving at home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Episcopal Church of the Nativity or The Leflore County Humane Society shelter.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
