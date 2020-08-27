Anthony Ladell Oates, 61, of Greenwood died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his residence. There will be a private service at a later date.
Mr. Oates was born Feb. 9, 1959, in Tallahatchie County to Jarvis Ladell Oates and Catherine Beatrice Kines Oates. He previously worked as a machinist for Purnell Repair.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Gayle Williams of Greenwood; and his brother, Gene Peterson of Carrollton.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
