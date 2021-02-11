Graveside services for Peggy Lampkin of Belzoni will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hudson Park Cemetery.
Ms. Lampkin, 68, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
She was a teacher.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Dr. Calvin Collins will officiate at the services.
