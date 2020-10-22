Thomas Marion Flanagan, 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Greenwood on Monday, October 19, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Odd Fellows Cemetery with Dr. Jim Phillips officiating. Greenwood Delta Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Marion was a lifelong resident of Greenwood, born Sept. 18, 1927, to Hanks Good Flanagan and Wilhelmina Barnes Flanagan, and was a longtime active member of North Greenwood Baptist Church. He graduated from Greenwood High School in 1945, and needing his parents’ permission at the young age of 17, joined the Merchant Marines near the end of World War II. Afterward, he enrolled at Mississippi State University, where he was a proud Sigma Chi. Upon graduation in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering, he was employed at Delta Electric Power Association. He then went on active military duty in the Korean Conflict, where he served in the Artillery Division of the U.S. Army as a master sergeant and was offered a battlefield commission. Upon his return home from service, he married Barbara Dillard of Macon, Georgia, in November 1952.
In 1970, Marion began his career at Greenwood Utilities, and he provided GU with 28 years of loyal service. In the last 14 of those years, he served as the assistant general manager and superintendent of generation, retiring in May 1998. It was often overheard that no matter with whom Marion was speaking, regardless of importance or rank, he treated all with courtesy and respect. He is one of the true legends at Greenwood Utilities during its history of operation and contributed greatly to its success by providing in-depth leadership, high-tech engineering skills and excellent management guidance. Marion was honored in April 2013 to have the new North Greenwood substation dedicated and named the Thomas Marion Flanagan Substation of Greenwood Utilities.
Marion was a committed member of the local Kiwanis Club since 1955, serving as past president. Before his illness, he never missed a meeting if at all possible, and he was awfully proud when he achieved Perfect Attendance. He also never missed an opportunity to always be the first person to raise his hand and ask a question of the weekly speaker, which brought a silent chuckle to its members. Upon retirement, Marion was spotted daily walking his beloved dogs on his neighborhood streets; however, sometimes it was the other way around with Doc, Duke, and Beau pulling him along. He always had a friendly wave and smile to all passersby.
Perhaps his greatest love was the time spent with family. Survivors include his two sons, Tom Flanagan (Anne) of Greenwood and George Flanagan (Sara) of Tupelo; and two daughters, Elizabeth Stowers (Jamie) of Greenwood and Margaret Coblentz (Brian) of Germantown, Tennessee. “Poppa” is also survived by eight grandchildren: David Flanagan (Niki), Kate Evans (Jamie), Meg Naaman (Michael), Mary Parker Tribble (Spence), Lee Stowers, Will Stowers, Maggie Coblentz and Samantha Coblentz; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister-in-law, Mildred Bell Flanagan; and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara, in 2012; and his older brother, Jim Flanagan, with whom he shared a love of the outdoors.
His grandsons, his grandsons-in-law and great-grandson Reid Flanagan will serve as pallbearers.
The family expresses their deep appreciation to the sitters who lovingly cared for their father over the last few years, and would also like to express sincere gratitude to Grace Hospice for their special care during Marion’s illness.
Because of his special love for animals, the family would request that any memorials be made to Leflore County Humane Shelter, 1810 Cypress Ave, Greenwood, MS (662-453-8085) or a favorite charity.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
