Flolane Glover Walker, 86, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Golden Age Nursing Home. Private family services were held Tuesday at Centerville Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Glenn Seefeld officiating.
Flolane was born in Star City, Arkansas, to G.T. and Mary Lorean Owens Glover. She moved to Greenwood as a child and graduated Greenwood High School in 1952 with 12 years of perfect attendance.
Flolane worked for Greenwood High School and North Greenwood Baptist Church years before moving over to the office of First United Methodist Church, where she was the financial secretary for over 30 years.
Known for her musical abilities, Flolane played the organ for Calvary Baptist Church, where she grew up, as well as North Greenwood Baptist Church, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, the Seventh Day Adventist Church and most notably First United Methodist Church. She also played the piano for the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs and played the organ for local funeral homes for over 60 years. Flolane was a past member of Matinee Musicale and played in the Greenwood Community Concert Band.
She is preceded by her parents; her husband, Charles A. Walker; daughter-in-law Dana Walker; granddaughter Carli Walker; great-granddaughter Amy; and great-grandsons Rhett and Braden.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Browning (David) of Greenwood; three sons, Charles A. Walker Jr. (Amy) of Flowood, Larry Walker of McCarley and Tim Walker (Brenda) of Centerville; her brother, Havis Glover of Greenwood; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Sharon Meadows of McCarley.
Pallbearers were Daniel Walker, John David Walker, Cory Walker, Chris Walker, Jason Walker, Douglas Browning and William Browning.
Memorials may be made to the first United Methodist Church organ fund.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
