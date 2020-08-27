Private family services for Mary L. “Ms. Tex” Broom of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Robert Moore Reception Hall.
Ms. Broom, 91, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
She was a retired homemaker and the mother of 11 children.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Rev. W.M. Brown will officiate at the services.
Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Affordable Funeral Home of Grenada is in charge of arrangements.
