Randy Venton Hunt, 64, of Carrollton died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday at Moore’s Memorial Cemetery in Carroll County. The Rev. Mike Schmitz officiated.
Mr. Hunt was born May 11, 1956, to William Wayne Hunt and Bertha Beatrice Hunt. He was a member of the Money Volunteer Fire Department and worked for Thompson Machinery for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and running his boat in the river and hanging at “the shack” with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Becky Hunt Williams, and his parents.
He is survived by his former wife, Larresia Hunt of Greenwood; son Randall Casey Hunt and wife Lauren Renz Hunt of Brandon; daughter Andrea Hunt Overstreet and husband William of Gluckstadt; brothers Calvin Hunt and wife Shawn of Carrollton and Burnice Hunt and wife Diana of Carrollton; sister Gale Brady and husband Bill of Alabama; and two grandchildren, Reece Overstreet and Myles Overstreet.
Pallbearers were Wes Hunt, Nickolas Hunt, J.R. Hunt, Keith Gant, Rob Grantham, and Chris Denley. Honorary pallbearers were the Money Volunteer Fire Department.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.