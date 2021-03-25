Services for Ida Mae Chandler of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Harvest Worship Center.
Ms. Chandler, 89, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
She was retired from the Greenwood Public Schools, where she had worked as a cook. She was a member of Macedonia Church of God in Christ, where she served on the Usher Board and the Mother Board.
She is survived by two sons, Clyde Smith of Quito and Lee Thomas Jr. of Cruger; and five daughters, Sandra Flemming, Joann Wiley and Alfreda Thomas of Greenwood and Ella Chandler and Deann Outlaw of Sidon.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Byas Mortuary.
Elder Michael Stewart will officiate at the services.
Burial will be in Mount Pisgah Church Cemetery in Sidon.
