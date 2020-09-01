David Conrad Branham Jr. was born in Itta Bena on March 28, 1935, to loving parents David C. Branham and Doris Brister Branham. He died on Aug. 29 with family at his side.
He was in the graduating class of 1953 at B.G. Humphreys High School, where he lettered in three sports and was elected a class officer. David stayed busy by opening a fix-it service where he repaired lawn mowers, irons and fans for his neighbors. With parents managing the Itta Bena post office, he was well known throughout his hometown. Throughout his life he enjoyed challenging work and all sorts of sports and lent his service to the community in support of others.
David earned a degree in agricultural engineering technology from Mississippi State University in 1957. There, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and formed friendships that lasted his lifetime.
With his knowledge gained through the university and his focus on the future, he formed a business plan. His aunt, Katherine Branham Coppage, owned 240 acres of land that had been part of the original Itta Bena Plantation, founded by B.G. Humphreys in the mid-1800s. Beginning with just half of his aunt’s land, David determined to build his own cotton planting operation; he chose the name Itta Bena Plantation II and set plow to dirt in the spring of 1958. New mechanized planting practices and science-based growing techniques were gaining ground rapidly on farms across the Delta. David’s timing allowed him to be at the forefront of implementing these newfangled techniques into the efficient production of cotton. In a few short years, David acquired more land adjacent to his aunt’s and expanded his cultivated acreage.
In 1963, with land expansion underway and new business opportunities cropping up, David purchased a J3 Cub plane, equipped it for aerial spraying hardware and hired an ag pilot. Today that enterprise, Dixie Dusters & Sprayers, is the oldest continually operated agricultural aviation business in Leflore County.
David continued implementing new strategies in land and crop management, expanding his acreage and the aviation service. As a result of his intensive efforts, he was voted Leflore County’s Young Farmer of the Year in 1968. Throughout his career, David adapted to the changing needs and priorities of the agricultural industry, including increased emphasis on land stewardship involving water conservation, soil health, erosion and safety. His dedication to agriculture and community resulted in the honorary title of King of Cotton at Greenwood’s Junior Auxiliary Cotton Ball in 1999.
The plantation and spraying service continue to prosper and produce cotton, soybeans, corn and rice in partnership with Mark Anthony Kimmel and a team of dedicated employees.
David served on the boards for several organizations during his career in support of the region’s agriculture business sector including First Guaranty Bank, Union Planters National Bank, Farmers Supply Cooperative and Greenwood-Leflore Airport. He served as president of the Leflore County Farm Bureau and Itta Bena Gin Company and as vice president of Itta Bena Compress Inc. He was a director of the Mississippi Agricultural Aviation Association, Yazoo Valley Oil Mill, Delta Council and the ASCS committee of Leflore County.
He was devoted to his home and community in the Delta and was active in civic affairs. He served as president of the Itta Bena Lions Club and the Greenwood Farmers Club. He was a director of Greenwood Habitat for Humanity and of Greenwood Country Club. He served on the board of the Boys & Girls Club of Leflore County. He was a member of the founding board of Pillow Academy.
David was a founding member of St. George by the Lake Episcopal Church in Itta Bena and later was a vestryman at Greenwood’s Episcopal Church of the Nativity. David joined the congregation at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood in 2005.
He stayed healthy and fit, engaging in active pastimes from bowling to snow skiing, always among friends and family. In the summer months, he was often found on the courts or links at Greenwood and Leflore County country clubs. And in winters he would hunt duck in Gayden Brake & Backwater Brake and across the all the Southern states. In later years David began competitive skeet and sporting clay shooting. He went on to earn first place in several competitions in his 70s age bracket. He remained a supporter of Mississippi State University and their football teams and tracked their progress each season, making notes on the plays and calls to be shared with the coaches.
Few hobbies gave David as much pleasure as flying in his plane through clear blue skies. Having been inspired by U.S. Navy pilots as a young man, he began his flying hobby in 1960 and continued developing his skills and agility right through to his 80th birthday. He flew wherever and whenever he could, always with a friend — and sometimes with his children — attempting to co-pilot. There were flights to the beaches in the ’70s and to skiing mountains in the ’80s on annual family vacations, which gave everyone involved joy and cherished memories. He earned his Airline Passenger Transport Pilot rating at 70 years old; all told, he logged 8,200 hours in the skies, and his family wishes him countless more.
David is survived by his wife, Joanne Flautt Branham, her sons Stephen, Allen and Patrick (Lacey), and their daughter; sister Betty Branham Pope of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and her children, Mack (Cindy) and Kathy; his daughter Leslie Branham Barlow (Dennis) of Greenwood, their children, Dennis (Kristy), Brister (Kalley), Mary Lawson Barlow Rocconi (Jason), and their four grandchildren; his daughter Memrie Branham Kimmel of Greenwood, her children, Katherine Kimmel (Brett) and Hollis Kimmel Bradley (Ross), and her four grandchildren; and son David Conrad Branham III (David) of New York City.
David is preceded in death by his parents and his sons David Lawson Branham and Gary Brister Branham.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Barlow Jr., Brister Barlow, David Gardiner, Mark Kimmel, Noel Morgan, Mack Pope, Bob Provine and Jason Rocconi.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Bush, Henry Flautt Sr., Dr. Henry Flautt, Johnny Henson, David Lott, Led Poindexter, Dr. Syed Rafique, Guy Ray, Bardin Redditt, Solon Scott, Steve Scott and Billy Whittington.
David’s children are so very grateful to his loving wife, Joanne, for her care and devotion.
The family also thanks David’s nurses Kristi Hemphill and Holly Read of Halcyon Hospice; his sitter Jerome Davis; and aide Tasha Hugger.
Viewing will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. Guests are invited to visit the family in the courtyard. To promote the health of our friends and our community, the family respectfully requests that masks be worn while congregating.
Private family funeral services will be performed by the Rev. Steve Fortenberry at 11 a.m.
Graveside services will be held at Itta Bena Cemetery at 6:30 p.m. with a fly-over performed by pilots Dustin McGehee and Jon Byrd at 7 p.m. To promote the health of our friends and our community, the family respectfully requests that masks be worn while congregating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. (Romans 13:15 NIV)
(1) entry
My prayers for the Branham family and friends. God Bless you all. Polly Hogins Walker
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.