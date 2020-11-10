Walter Stanley Taylor Jr., 67, of Southaven passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, from brain cancer.
Walter graduated from Humphreys County High School in Belzoni, where he played football. He attended Mississippi Delta Community College. Walter’s love of hunting and fishing came early when his father would take him and Jimmy on trips. Playing competitive tennis and reading books were among his other interests. Mr. Taylor’s various jobs included crop dusting, highway construction, managing body shops, delivering uniforms and tools, and self-employment.
Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Taylor Sr. and Sandra Hodges Taylor; and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Pass Taylor and Price and Ruth Hodges.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife, Lydia Taylor; son Stan Taylor of Olive Branch; daughter Shelley Taylor Hopkins and her husband, Marty Hopkins, of Hernando; former wife Kathy Holliman Taylor of Olive Branch; grandson Tanner Taylor of Olive Branch; and granddaughter Madison Taylor Thomas of Southaven. Mr. Taylor also leaves behind his brother, Jimmy Taylor of Sidon; sister Sandra “Sissy” McLendon and her husband, Benny, of Belzoni; two stepdaughters, Rachel and Melissa Harris of Memphis; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wilson and Knight Funeral Home. The Rev. Steven White will officiate the services.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
