Magdalene Howard Stewart, 88, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Indywood Glen in Greenwood. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Andrew Chaney officiating. Interment will be at 3:30 p.m. in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church parlor prior to services.
Magdalene was born in Greenwood to A.L. and Josephine Howard. She graduated Greenwood High School and attended Belhaven College. She began her career in banking with the Bank of Greenwood and retired as branch manager of Trustmark. Mrs. Stewart later worked part time for Planters Bank
A lifelong resident, she became very active in the community. She was a member and elder of First Presbyterian Church, was a life member of the Presbyterian Women and, at the time of her death, had been a member longer than anyone else in the congregation. Magdalene also was a member of the Seven Seasons Garden Club, the Saturday Evening Wine Club, Young at Heart dance club and Early Settlers of Leflore County. She was also an avid bridge player.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. “Jack” Stewart Jr., her parents and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, John D. Stewart III (Mary Neff) of Greenwood; three daughters, Lisa Thach (C.M.) of Greenwood, Deborah Stewart of Oregon and Melanie Strain (Dink) of Quito; a sister, Rebecca Howard Laine of Collierville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, John Day Stewart IV, Ann Kathleen Strain, Emmie Daugherty (Barrett), Arie Strain, Stewart Thach, and Dylan Stewart; and three great-grandchildren, Story Jacobson, Jack Daugherty and Ina Drew Daugherty.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Stewart, Stewart Thach, Dink Strain, C.M. Thach, Barrett Daugherty and Patrick Martin
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or the charity of donor’s choice.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
