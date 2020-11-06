Services for Angela Marie McDowell of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Leflore County Agri-Center.
Ms. McDowell, 48, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Greenwood.
She worked in unemployment services as a desk clerk.
She is survived by a daughter, Michel’le McDowell of Greenwood; a son, Micheal Stanley Jr. of Greenwood; her mother, Doris Lucas of Greenwood; a sister, Patrice Lucas of Greenwood; her father, Willie Lucas of Greenwood; and two grandchildren.
Bishop Milton Glass will officiate at the services.
Century Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Burial will be in Hudson Park Cemetery.
