Graveside services for Percy D. Rhodes of Greenwood will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael.
Mr. Rhodes, 71, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
He was a retired master gunnery sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps and also was retired from the Leflore County Juvenile Detention Center, where he worked for 10 years.
He is survived by his wife, Annie Scott Rhodes of Greenwood; two daughters, Shacara Rhodes and Deidra Rhodes, both of Las Vegas; and one grandchild.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Jonathan Hopkins will officiate at the services.
