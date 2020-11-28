Doris Oakes Kellum, 92, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Indywood Glen in Greenwood. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Odd Fellows cemetery with the Rev. Billy Ray Stonestreet officiating.
Doris was born in the Gravel Hill community of Carroll County, was raised in Money and graduated from Greenwood High School in 1946. She had worked for Whittington Dry Goods and GMAC for many years before her retirement. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood for many years. Mrs. Kellum loved to bowl, travel and work in her yard and was an avid Ole Miss fan.
The widow of W. L. Kellum Jr., she is survived by a son, Bill Kellum (Kim) of Greenwood; a grandson, Kell Kellum of Water Valley; a granddaughter, Karyn Curtis Kellum of Oxford; a brother, Donald Oakes of Cherokee Village, Arkansas; and two special nieces, Pat Lovern of Money and Margo Goss of Jackson.
Pallbearers will be Crump Britt, Dr. Todd Fincher, Johnny Serio and Johnny Jennings.
A special word of thanks to the staff of Indywood Glen, especially Georgia Swinney.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
