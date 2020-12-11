MEMPHIS — A memorial service for Curtis Lee Ransfer of Memphis will be held via Zoom at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Mr. Ransfer, 75, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home.
The service may be viewed at https:/jworg.zoom.us/l6409720444. The meeting ID is 640-972-0444, and the passcode is 2310.
