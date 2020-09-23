RULEVILLE — Services for Doris Ann Meeks of Drew will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Swims Cemetery in Carrollton.
Ms. Meeks, 63, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
She is survived by a son, Frank J. Meeks Jr. of Drew; three daughters, Tonia Y. Amison of Southaven, Miskia L. Davis of Greenville and LaQuitta D. Meeks of Ruleville; two brothers, Cecil Swims of Carrollton and Jackie Swims of Indianapolis; three sisters, Vernice George and Tina Ellis of Carrollton and Gloria Carithers of Coila; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.
The Rev. George Blake will officiate at the services.
