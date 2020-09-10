Graveside services for Rachel Braxton Lawrence of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hudson Park Cemetery.
Ms. Lawrence, 75, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home.
She was a retired self-employed cosmetologist and a member of Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, Henry Lawrence Jr. of Greenwood; a daughter, Felecia Lawrence Curry of Greenwood; two sisters, Ruby Braxton Wright of Greenwood and Ruth Braxton of Jackson; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Leroy Williams will officiate at the services. Pallbearers will be LaBradford Perry, Michael Curry, Cordney Lawrence, Levon Wright Jr., Prine Wright and Vester Wright.
Honorary pallbearers will be Levon Wright Sr., Ernest Harris and Henry Lawrence Jr.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.