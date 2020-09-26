WINONA — Graveside services for Irene Fullilove Middleton Lisenbee of Winona will be held at approximately 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at Oakwood Cemetery in Winona.
Mrs. Lisenbee, 90, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Clinton Healthcare in Clinton.
She was retired from the Bank of Winona, where she had worked as a teller.
The family will have a private visitation prior to the service.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
