Maxine Nunley, 85, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton, with the Rev. Lanny Haley officiating.
Maxine was born and raised in Shaw and moved to Greenwood as a teenager. She worked for Billups Petroleum and recently had worked in the cafeteria at Pillow Academy for over 39 years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and later joined Mount Pisgah Baptist Church when she moved to Teoc. She was active in the Senior Adult Sunday School Class and the Women’s Missionary Union. Maxine was a member of Friends of the Library, the Carrollton Antiquities Society and Pilgrimage and the Homemakers Club and had been a Girl Scout troop leader.
Mrs. Nunley is survived by two daughters, Pam Harris (Callaway) and Debbie Clark (Shane) of Carrollton; a son, Henry Nunley (Hope) of Carrollton; a brother, Richard Collins of Conway, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Dawn Mitchell (Terry), Brandi Campbell (Byron), Dustin Harris (Carley), Katie Lauren Clark, Carter Nunley and Arabella Nunley all of Carrollton, and Ryan Clark of Cleveland; and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Byron Campbell, Terry Mitchell, Dustin Harris, Ryan Clark, John Rape and Charles Terry Johnston. Honorary pallbearers will be members of her Senior Adult Sunday School Class.
Memorials may be made to Mount Pisgah Baptist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.