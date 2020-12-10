February 15, 1965 - December 4, 2020
Graveside services for Elizabeth Ann Wiggins Fennell will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday at New Shiloh Cemetery in Carroll County.
Mrs. Fennell, 55, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1965, in Greenwood to Charles Davis Wiggins and Nellie Mae Palmertree Wiggins and lived in Greenwood. She was a charter member of Lighthouse Ministries church. Elizabeth resided in Greenwood most of her life and was a licensed minister and homemaker. She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Rhonda Wiggins; and a brother, Charlie Wiggins Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Fennell of Greenwood; a daughter, Shae Bailey (John) of Greenwood; three brothers, Terry (Wanda) Wiggins of Greenwood, Dickie (Pam) Collins of Cruger and Bubba (Paula) Wiggins of Greenwood; three sisters, Diana Smith of Okolona, Cynthia Hatcher of Grenada and Sandra Wiggins (Keith) Minkley of Milton, Florida; five grandchildren, Jacob Phillips, Livvi Kai Bailey, Brittany Bailey, Kaleb (Alyssa) Fennell and John Thomas Bailey Jr.; one great-grandchild, Karter Davis Fennell; numerous nieces and nephews, and many adopted children and grandchildren.
The Rev. Larry Shackleford will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be Erick Lehman, Chris Hilmus, Mark Chamblee, Jason Wiggins, Henry Phillips Jr., and Kael Sites. Honorary pallbearers will be Trae Grisham, Drew Gentry and Dickie Collins Jr. Burial will follow at New Shiloh Cemetery in Carroll County.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.