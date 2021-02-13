Rose Marie McCulloch Bowie, 81, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at home after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at The Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Greenwood with the Rev. Carrie Duncan and Rev. Elizabeth Wheatley-Jones officiating.
Rose Marie was born in Memphis to Charles Dewitt and Hazel Augusta McCulloch. She graduated from Greenwood High School in 1957 and went on to attend Mississippi State College for Women and graduate from Delta State University. As a teacher, she was loved by her students at both Cruger-Tchula Academy and Bankston Elementary School. She retired in 2004.
She was married to Curtis Doty “Sonny” Bowie for 61 years. She and Sonny enjoyed following Mississippi State University sports together and were longstanding members of the Rolling Bulldogs and the Mississippi Travelers. She was a communicant of The Church of the Nativity in Greenwood, where she served on the Altar Guild and assisted with many events hosted by the church. She and Sonny were also active members of the Young at Hearts Club of Greenwood.
Rose Marie is survived by husband Curtis “Sonny” Bowie, son James Markham “Mark” Bowie, daughter Tish Bowie Goodman and granddaughter Abbey McCulloch Goodman, all of Greenwood.
The family would like to thank Tanga Bozeman and the staff of Sta-Home Hospice for their excellent care during the past year.
Memorials may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Nativity or a charity of the donor’s choice. Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.