Private graveside services for James Taylor Jr. of Greenwood will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hudson Park Cemetery.
Mr. Taylor, 63, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Taylor of Greenwood; four daughters, Lakeysha Leflore of Tupelo, Felisha Leflore and Crystal Leflore of Greenwood and Sara Garrett of Schlater; three sons, Maurice Leflore, Jessie Leflore and Robert Lee Leflore of Greenwood; six sisters, Geraldine Pate of Tchula, Clara Franklin of Cruger and Dora Blue, Mary Taylor, Flostine Clemon and Dorothy Taylor of Greenwood; two brothers, L.T. Taylor of Greenwood and Milton Taylor of Indianapolis; 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at Byas Mortuary.
Bishop Milton Glass will officiate at the services.
Burial will be in Hudson Park Cemetery.
