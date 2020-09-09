Margaret Lillian Kyle, 96, of Greenwood passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Sept. 7, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at Greenwood Delta Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Thursday with the Rev. Robert Smith officiating, and the burial will be in Lehrton Cemetery in Ruleville immediately following the funeral.
Mrs. Kyle was born in Woodland on Nov. 15, 1923, to her parents, Zeddie Olin Mims and Mamie Lois Lucius Mims. She attended school in Derma and shortly after World War II married her husband of 63 years, Grover Lee Kyle, of Ackerman. They made their home in Minter City, where he worked for Leflore County as a heavy equipment operator, and she was employed by Conmar Inc. She later drove a school bus for 17 years for the Leflore County School District. They also had a small farm where they raised cotton, soybeans and cattle.
Lillian was a hard worker, always planting a large garden, canning vegetables, raising three children, helping with grandchildren, and caring for her aging parents. She was a longtime faithful member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, where she served as the pianist. Her hobbies included embroidery, quilting and other handwork, word search puzzles, and listening and dancing to good music.
Mrs. Kyle was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Robert Leon Mims of Springfield, Tennessee, and James Greely Mims of Minter City. She is survived by two sons, Tommy Lee Kyle (Ann) of Minter City and David Wayne Kyle (Charlene) of Grenada; a daughter, Patricia Lynn Kyle Gulledge (Morgan) of Greenwood; a sister, Gatha Olene Jones of Springfield, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Kris Kyle, Kyle Thach and Bill Gulledge; great-grandson Anthony Steen; nephew Richard Mims; and longtime friend Jimmy Chandler. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandson Matt Garrett and the members of Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Indywood Glen, Halcyon Hospice Care, Dr. Henry Flautt and the late Dr. Walter Moses for their loving care and many kindnesses. A special thank-you goes to caregiver Ashlee Nason.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Baptist Children’s Village (P.O. Box 27, Clinton, MS 39060-0027) or another charity of the donor’s choice. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. For safety reasons, the family requests that guests wear masks.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
