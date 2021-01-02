LELAND — Roy Arney Meeks Jr., 82, died of complications from diabetes on December 30, 2020, at his home in Leland. A service for immediate family will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Leland at a later date. It was Roy’s wishes that his body be donated for medical research. Upon his family receiving the ashes, his ashes will be interred at the Leland-Stoneville Cemetery.
Roy was born March 15, 1938, in Teoc, Carroll County, the son of the late Roy Arney Meeks Sr. and Ruth Keasler Meeks. He graduated from Greenwood High School in 1956 and attended Mississippi State University earning a B.S. and an M.S. in entomology. While attending MSU, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and was a resident in Old Main Dormitory until it burned. Upon graduating from MSU, he married Dorothy Ray Walker on June 19, 1964. Except for a few years in Tarrytown, New York, and Starkville, the couple and their family resided in the Leland/Greenville area.
Roy worked for many years at Stoneville Pedigreed Seed Company as sales director. After retiring from the seed company, Roy focused his time and talent on his second career as a photographer, eventually opening a photography studio on Deer Creek in Leland.
Roy had a passion for golf, photography, deer hunting, feeding the ducks on Deer Creek and iced tea. His love for golf was epitomized by serving for almost two decades as the volunteer greens superintendent and “golf professional” for the Deer Creek Town and Racquet Club, where he and several other local men spent many months designing and building the nine-hole golf course. Additionally, Roy held the course record for many years, shooting a 65.
He was a photographer for Delta Magazine and photographed hundreds of weddings in the Delta taking the moniker and email of “theotherbestman.” He served as the school photographer for Washington School and took photos at Leland Public Schools and other schools in the area. He was also a photographer for the Delta Business Journal, the Leland Progress, and Delta Council. As a result of the many photos at weddings, family reunions, high school, college and community events in Leland and throughout the Delta, it is not uncommon to meet a person who has been photographed by “Mr. Meeks.”
Roy was very involved in the community, serving on the Washington County and Leland public school boards and serving in various roles in the Leland Rotary Club and Leland Chamber of Commerce. He was a communicant and choir member of St. James’ Episcopal Church in Greenville and most recently, St. John’s Episcopal Church in Leland. He was also an honorary member of the Leland Deacon Alliance. In more recent years, he could be found along the banks of Deer Creek surrounded by his ducks. No doubt they will miss him.
Roy is preceded in death in 1986 by his son, David Walker Meeks. He is survived by his wife, Dot; his son, Tim (Tracy) Meeks of Jackson; his daughter, Cyndi Meeks Saia of Greenwood; his grandchildren, Katelyn (Jonathan) West of Jackson, Miriam Meeks of Jackson, Olivia (Garrison) Gager of Ridgeland and Walker Saia and Wyatt Saia of Greenwood; and his great-grandsons, Emerson West and Abel West. He is also survived by his brother, Ed Meeks of Greenwood.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful care and support given by Adoration Home Health & Hospice, especially Nancy, Jamie and Amelia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leland Deacon Alliance, P.O. Box 302, Leland, MS 38756 or St. John’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 267, Leland, MS 38756.
