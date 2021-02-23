Charles Jones Feb 23, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles Jones, 82, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home near Greenwood.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Greenwood Delta Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan is shot at Brazil Homes, diesFamily asks for help finding teen; reward offeredAuthorities still looking for missing 16-year-oldFrom Elzy to the NFL: A Q&A with Jermaine WhiteheadMore ice expected, 1 crash reportedMan charged in Wed. shootingAuthorities still looking for missing 16-year-oldNo mail on Saturday either‘First and finest'No mail delivery again on Thursday Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedTrump was a big mistake (3)Jordan defends leaving race just before deadline (3)C Spire to discuss adding services (3)Board: We need to discuss litter (2)Johnnie Smith (2)Nary a word on Medicaid expansion (2)Ward 6 possibles missed the signs (2)Local channels not available on DirecTV (2)Make punishment more fair (1)Businessman pleads guilty in illegal dumping of wastewater (1) The e-Edition Tuesday, February 23, 2021 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How would you rate the performance of local governments and local utility companies during the recent winter storms? You voted: Excellent Good Fair Poor Unsure/ no opinion Vote View Results Back Special Sections Leflore Illustrated Winter 2021 Updated Jan 16, 2021 Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Nov 18, 2020 See More Special Sections
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.