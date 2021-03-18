WINONA — Services for Peggy Rose McCullar Guest of Winona will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Love Joy Methodist Church near Pope, with the Rev. Terry Corley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be at the church from 1 p.m. Friday until service time.
Mrs. Guest, 87, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, at St. Dominic Medical Center in Jackson. She was born in Panola County on Aug. 14, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Earl and Ruby Gross McCullar. She was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family and enjoyed garage sales. She was a member of North Winona Baptist Church in Winona. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alva Guest; two sisters; and three brothers.
Survivors include one daughter, Diane Hodges Wier (Jimmy) of Winona; one sister, Louise McCullar Smith of Batesville; three grandchildren, Tonya Guest Blakely (Kris) of Winona, Marsha Stuckey (Wally) of Greenwood and Coby Wier of Kosciusko; four great-grandchildren, Ana Blakely Davis (Neal) of Stewart, Loren Claire Gentry of Greenwood, Hunter Stuckey (Natalia) of Memphis and Joshua Stuckey (Robin) of Carrollton; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Love Joy Cemetery Fund.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
