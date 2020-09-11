LEXINGTON — Quadricka “Dricka” Riley Townsend, 39, of Black Hawk passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She was born May 30, 1981, the daughter of Gary Anderson and Augusta Riley Anderson.
Dricka leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Douglas Townsend; their two children, Le’Douglas and Zoey; her mother, Augusta; her father, Gary; her grandmother, Catherine; her grandfather, Isadore (Dorothy); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, but she has left this world for a better place.
Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Porter & Sons Funeral Home in Lexington.
Graveside services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Lexington.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at https://porterandsonsfuneralhome.com.
