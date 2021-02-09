Louise Lott Campbell, 88, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Indywood Glen in Greenwood. A private family graveside service was held Saturday at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, with Dr. Jim Phillips officiating.
Louise was born Jan. 12, 1933, to David and Robbie Nabors Lott in Carroll County, where she was raised. After she married Herbert Campbell, in 1950 they moved to Greenwood, where they remained. She worked for Youngland Children’s Store and later for J.C. Penney. She was a member of the Chakchiuma Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Order of the Eastern Star and was a longtime active member of North Greenwood Baptist Church. Louise enjoyed sewing, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Campbell is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her twin sister, Eloise Jackson Gregg; and a grandson, Gene Beard. She is survived by her four daughters, Gaylon Grantham (Bobby) of Coila, Sandra Rogers (Lem) of Jefferson, Bobbie Beard (Pepper) of McCarley and Jan Bennett (Franklin) of San Antonio; eight grandchildren, Scott Grantham, Bob Grantham, Jeff Rogers, Amy Walker, Kristin Delahoussaye, Teresa Hodge, Chase Bennett, and Kathryn Bennett; and eight great-grandchildren, Samantha Grantham, Nate Grantham, Carli Grantham, Brodey Walker, Abby Rogers, Havee Johnson, Etta Delahoussaye and Emme Delahoussaye.
The family wished to offer a special word of thanks to Dr. Michael Boler and the staff of Indywood Glen.
Memorials may be made to the Delta Cross c/o NGBC 615 Grand Blvd., Greenwood, MS 38930, or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.