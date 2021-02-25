INDIANOLA — Josephine Minnie Bennett Tierce passed away on Feb. 22, 2021, at Merit Hospital in Canton. A longtime resident of Indianola, Josephine had recently been living at The Orchard in Ridgeland.
Josephine was born in 1928 in Sunflower to Joseph Albert Bennett and Minnie Dismuke Bennett. She graduated from Mississippi State College for Women with a degree in home economics and also attended art school in Washington, D.C. She taught for several years at Linn High School and Indianola High School before becoming a social worker with the Mississippi Department of Human Services. While working as a social worker, Josephine received national recognition in 1976 when she identified a rare and usually fatal hereditary disease, providing treatment options for the family children and adults at UMC.
Josephine was actively involved in the Indianola Garden Club, particularly focusing on renovating the South Sunflower Hospital Courtyard. This led to her recognition at the state and national level for garden therapy applications. She was also directly responsible for renovations of the intersection of U.S. 82 and U.S. 49, including designing an irrigation system to ensure that the landscaping thrived during the hot Indianola summers.
From the time she graduated from MSCW in 1950, Josephine worked tirelessly to promote and enhance her alma mater. She received “Golden Girl” status in 2000 from the MUW Foundation for being an alumnus for 50 years. She was also recognized in 2004 by receiving the MUW Alumni Award in a recognition ceremony at MUW Homecoming. A long-time member of the Indianola First United Methodist Church, Josephine actively participated in providing floral arrangements for the church sanctuary and coordinating communion activities. She also participated in preparation of Rotary meals until she moved to The Orchard.
Josephine was an active member of the Red Hat Society, but anyone who knew Josephine knew that she was a Red Hat Lady before there was a Red Hat Society. She proudly wore her vast collection of hats wherever she went. When she moved to The Orchard, she provided several of her more spectacular hats to Michael Abraham for display at Abraham’s of Indianola.
Josephine’s husband, Ralph, had always promised to take her on a Caribbean cruise and fulfilled this promise before he passed away. This cruise started a longstanding tradition of going on Mardi Gras cruises for many years, taking her Mardi Gras finery on the cruise. She had also become an official Jimmy Buffett “Parrothead” after attending a Jimmy Buffett concert and after-party in Biloxi.
Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Tierce; her father, Albert Bennett; her mother, Minnie Bennett; and her older brother, O.B. Bennett. Surviving Josephine are her sister, Annette Blaine, and her three sons, Will (Lucy), Barry (Jessie) and Robert (Paula). She is also survived by grandchildren Trey Tierce, Sarah Beth Tierce, John Tierce, Salem Tierce, Haley Quatrevingt, Skyler Tierce, Robin Maberry, Gregory Tierce and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Indianola First United Church followed by a Celebration of Life service. Pallbearers will be Trey Tierce, John Tierce, Salem Tierce, Skyler Tierce, Gregory Tierce and Matt Maberry. Burial will be in the Indianola Cemetery. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.