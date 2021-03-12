Graveside services for Ella Mae Shepard-Carpenter of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hudson Park Cemetery.
Ella, 68, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Carpenter Sr.; her father, George Shepard; and a host of uncles and aunts.
She leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Sally Shepard of Coila; two loving children, Laquita Carpenter and Henry Carpenter Jr., both of Greenwood; eight siblings, Willie Shepard and Glorya Freeman, both of Greenwood, Vallie Dean, Bernell Towner, Joyce Jackson and Bobbie Howard, all of Chicago, and Sheree Branch and Louisa McBride, both of Atlanta; and a sister-in-law, Mattie Whitten of Columbus.
Ella was a former employee of Baldwin Piano & Organ Co and was currently employed at Beacon Harbor.
She was a member of Bethel Christian Church of Coila.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Century Funeral Home.
