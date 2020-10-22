CLEVELAND, Miss. — Graveside services for Lorenzo Anderson of Cleveland, Mississippi, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Delta Height Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.
Mr. Anderson, 60, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at New Life Church in Cleveland, followed by family hour from 6 to 7 p.m.
In case of inclement weather, a Celebration of Life service will be held at the church.
Bishop Roderick Mitchell will officiate at the services.
Johnson and Scott Mortuary of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
