Patricia Ferguson Strain, 92, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Ridgeland Place Assisted Living in Ridgeland. Private family graveside services were held Saturday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Greenwood with the Rev. Terry Barnes officiating.
Pat was born in Greenwood to Daniel and Ella Mae Ferguson. After her father’s passing, she moved to West Point, where she graduated high school. After high school, she returned to Greenwood and in 1948 married Ben Strain. She started work at the Welfare Department, where she remained until her retirement in the 1980s. She was a faithful member of North Greenwood Baptist Church for many years and worked in the nursery department and enjoyed L.L.L. Pat loved spending time with family and growing flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Benton C. Strain.
She is survived by a daughter, Danice Miller; a son, Benton C. “Ben” Strain Jr. (Lynn) of Madison; five grandchildren, Chami S. Kane (Jon) of Oak Grove, Chip Strain (Bridget) of Hattiesburg, Chandler Strain (Olivia) of Madison, Katie Dugan (Rick) of San Diego and Jennifer Pearson (Tim) of Arlington, Tennessee; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to North Greenwood Baptist Church 615 Grand Blvd., Greenwood, MS 38930, or the charity of donor’s choice.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.